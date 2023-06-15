New Spider-Man film will not screen in UAE, as region debates values

The United Arab Emirates will not screen Sony's "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse", Vox Cinemas said on Thursday without explanation, amid debate online and among regional movie fans about the animated film's treatment of transgender themes.

The film, a sequel to 2018's Oscar-winning "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse", was released on June 2 in the United States and was set for a June 22 release in the Gulf region.

However Vox, a subsidiary of retail conglomerate Majid Al Futtaim, said in response to a query via Facebook Messenger that the movie would not be released in the UAE. Majid Al Futaim did not respond to a request for comment.

Major cinema chains in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain do not list the movie on their websites' "coming soon" sections, including Vox, Novo, and Reel cinemas.