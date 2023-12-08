'Oppenheimer' to screen in Japan next year after nuclear controversy

Universal Pictures' "Oppenheimer" will screen in Japan next year, a local distributor said on Thursday - a launch that had been in doubt amid criticism that the film largely ignores the devastation of the atomic bombings of the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The Christopher Nolan-directed biopic about atomic bomb pioneer J. Robert Oppenheimer has grossed over $950 million globally since its July opening.

The film will open in Japan in 2024, distributor Bitters End said in a statement, noting that the movie is "considered a front runner for various film awards." It did not give a specific date for the release.