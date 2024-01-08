Downey Jr, Randolph win early Golden Globes awards

"Oppenheimer" actor Robert Downey Jr and "The Holdovers" star Da'Vine Joy Randolph won early awards on Sunday at the Golden Globes, Hollywood's first big celebration since twin strikes shut down most of show business last year.

The champagne-fueled ceremony honored the best of film and television selected by a new group of 300 entertainment journalists from around the world, part of reforms made after a diversity and ethics scandal among Globe voters.

Downey was named best supporting actor in a movie for portraying the professional nemesis of J Robert Oppenheimer in director Christopher Nolan's drama about the making of the atomic bomb. The movie was one of last year's biggest box office hits.