    Actor Andre Braugher, star of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine', dead at 61

    The Emmy-winning actor passed away after a brief illness

    Published : 13 Dec 2023, 06:01 AM
    Updated : 13 Dec 2023, 06:01 AM

    Two-time Emmy-winning actor Andre Braugher, star of the television comedy "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and the 1990s police drama "Homicide: Life on the Street", died on Monday after a brief illness, his publicist said on Tuesday. He was 61.

    Braugher starred alongside Andy Samberg in the police satire "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" for eight seasons from 2013 through 2021 in the role of Captain Ray Holt, for which he received four Emmy nominations and two Critics Choice awards for best supporting actor in a comedy series.

    He had previously established himself as a dramatic actor playing Detective Frank Pembleton in "Homicide" from 1992 to 1998, a breakout role for which he won his first Emmy in 1998, for lead actor in a drama series.

    Braugher also won an Emmy for lead actor in a miniseries in 2006 for the role of Nick Atwater in "Thief".

    In all, he had 11 Emmy nominations, according to the Television Academy's website, and 67 acting credits, according to IMDB.com.

    Braugher was also a regular on stage at the New York Shakespeare Festival, winning an off-Broadway Obie Award in 1997 for the title role in "Henry V". He also played in "Measure for Measure", "Twelfth Night" and "As You Like It."

    His most recent film role was as New York Times Editor Dean Baquet in "She Said", a dramatisation of the newspaper's Pulitzer Prize-winning work on the sexual abuse and harassment of leading figures in show business and the media.

    Born and raised in Chicago, Braugher earned a BA from Stanford University and an MFA from Juilliard, according a biography provided by publicist Jennifer Allen.

    He is survived by his wife, actress Ami Brabson; sons Michael, Isaiah and John Wesley; brother Charles Jennings and his mother, Sally Braugher.

