Actor Andre Braugher, star of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine', dead at 61

Two-time Emmy-winning actor Andre Braugher, star of the television comedy "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and the 1990s police drama "Homicide: Life on the Street", died on Monday after a brief illness, his publicist said on Tuesday. He was 61.

Braugher starred alongside Andy Samberg in the police satire "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" for eight seasons from 2013 through 2021 in the role of Captain Ray Holt, for which he received four Emmy nominations and two Critics Choice awards for best supporting actor in a comedy series.

He had previously established himself as a dramatic actor playing Detective Frank Pembleton in "Homicide" from 1992 to 1998, a breakout role for which he won his first Emmy in 1998, for lead actor in a drama series.