Box office haul for 'Avatar: The Way of Water' tops $2 billion

Pricey movie sequel "Avatar: The Way of Water" topped $2 billion in global box office receipts on Sunday, sealing its spot as another hit franchise for the Walt Disney Co.

Director James Cameron had said the movie needed to reach the $2 billion mark just to break even. "The Way of Water" debuted in late December, 13 years after the original "Avatar" introduced the lush world of Pandora and became a worldwide phenomenon.

Box office sales for "The Way of Water" totaled $2.024 billion on Sunday, according to Disney estimates. After six weekends in theaters, it ranks as the sixth-highest grossing movie of all time. Roughly $1.4 billion of ticket sales have come from international markets outside the United States and Canada.

"It's an unqualified success," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore. "Any time you are in the billions you are in the pantheon of top franchises."