A Minute With the 'Dune: Part Two' cast on costumes, politics and veils

Q: How did you feel about your extravagant costumes?

Pugh: "I knew that it was going to be something magical. I had no idea it was going to be any of the outfits that I wore and I was just so surprised. ... They're all very much inspired by Japanese kimonos and Japanese trousers and the shoes."

Q: What was your daily routine like with your tattoos and costumes?

Ferguson (giving an anecdote): "I went to a costume fitting and (costume designer) Jacqueline (West) was like, 'So Denis wants veils'... it (was) like veils upon veils, upon veils upon a chain mail and then veils. ... So I had to call him and I was like 'Dude, what is, what is this? And I was like, I'm taking it away. My ego is being crushed underneath this thing'."