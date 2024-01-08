'Oppenheimer' triumphs at Golden Globes as Hollywood parties again

Historical drama "Oppenheimer" dominated the Golden Globe awards on Sunday, and gothic comedy "Poor Things" upset summer blockbuster "Barbie," as Hollywood threw its biggest party since labor disputes shut down much of show business last year.

"Oppenheimer," about the making of the atomic bomb, landed five honours, including the coveted best movie drama prize and acting awards for stars Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr.

Christopher Nolan won his first Golden Globe award for best director for the film, which was distributed by Comcast's Universal Pictures.

"I am so pleased that Chris has been acknowledged because I just think that what he does is unlike anything anyone else is doing," "Oppenheimer" producer Emma Thomas said on stage.

She said Nolan, who is her husband, "brings the best out in people by being the very best himself."

"Poor Things," starring Emma Stone as a deceased woman revived by scientists, won best movie musical or comedy.