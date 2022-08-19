‘Din–The Day’ director threatens to sue Ananta Jalil for violating the terms of their contract, Jalil hits back

Celebrated Iranian film director Morteza Atashzamzam, who became a household name in Bangladesh after the release of Bangladeshi–Iranian action thriller ‘Din–The Day’, has announced he is suing the film’s producer and the male lead cast, Ananta Jalil, for 'violating terms of their contract'.

Morteza, a recipient of ‘special prize’ at the Baikal International Film Festival in Russia back in 2019, made the announcement through an Instagram post on Thursday.

He alleged Jalil has violated the terms and conditions of the contract as he “despoiled the half produced film from me although I was the main and major producer and he continued the production in his own way, by his own content and form and shapes, in contradiction with the main scenario as we had agreed”.

“It was my decision to respect the Bengali people and find a solution with peace and communication but he has not left any other solution for me rather than to sue him and register my complain (sic) to the court in Tehran, Iran and follow up by an international lawyer to the court in Bangladesh,” reads the Instagram post.

Jalil and his spouse Afiea Nusrat Barsha, the film’s female lead, could not be reached for comments by bdnews24.com.

However, in a lengthy post published on Facebook later on Thursday, the much-talked-about filmstar Jalil dismissed all the allegations, saying all the issues Morteza mentioned on his Instagram post had been discussed extensively before the film went to post-production.