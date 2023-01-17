‘Phineas and Ferb’ will be back for more summer fun

Originally airing on the Disney Channel and Disney XD from 2008 to 2015, Phineas and Ferb was a quirky, beloved show that appealed to kids both young and old.

It followed the wild adventures of precocious step-brothers Phineas and Ferb as they tried to fill the long, lazy days of summer vacation with all the wacky things they could think of, from building rockets to climbing the Eiffel Tower while their older sister Candace attempted to catch them in the act.

Meanwhile, the boys’ beloved pet platypus Perry moonlit as a secret agent working to upend the schemes of mad scientist Dr Doofenshmirtz while protecting his secret identity.

The show ended its run with the bittersweet ‘Last Day of Summer’ episode, but its enduring popularity led to the 2020 animated feature Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe.