‘Phineas and Ferb’ will be back for more summer fun

Kids in the mid-2000s with a cable connection should get a blast of nostalgia - Phineas and Ferb will be back for more adventures!
Disney has announced a revival of the show for an initial run of 40 episodes split into two seasons during the Television Critics Association winter press tour, Variety reports.
Originally airing on the Disney Channel and Disney XD from 2008 to 2015, Phineas and Ferb was a quirky, beloved show that appealed to kids both young and old.
It followed the wild adventures of precocious step-brothers Phineas and Ferb as they tried to fill the long, lazy days of summer vacation with all the wacky things they could think of, from building rockets to climbing the Eiffel Tower while their older sister Candace attempted to catch them in the act.
Meanwhile, the boys’ beloved pet platypus Perry moonlit as a secret agent working to upend the schemes of mad scientist Dr Doofenshmirtz while protecting his secret identity.
The show ended its run with the bittersweet ‘Last Day of Summer’ episode, but its enduring popularity led to the 2020 animated feature Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe.
Co-creator Dan Povenmire is back for the series revival, and social media posts suggest Vincent Martella (who voiced Phineas) and Dee Bradley Baker (who voiced Perry) will return too.
It will be some time before the new episodes of Phineas and Ferb are ready, and there is no timeframe for the new show's release. Instead of airing on TV, it’s also likely the show will switch to the Disney+ streaming service.
Still, fans of the delightfully imaginative show should have a lot to look forward to. Anyone looking to revisit the series or check it out for the first time can do so on Disney+, which is currently hosting all 129 episodes of the original show.
This article is a part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication with a focus on culture and society from a youth perspective.