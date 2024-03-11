Oscars 2024: Atomic bomb movie 'Oppenheimer' crowned best picture

EMMA STONE WINS BEST ACTRESS

Emma Stone was named best actress for playing a woman revived from the dead in the dark and wacky comedy "Poor Things." It was the second Academy Award for Stone, who landed the best actress honor for 2016 musical "La La Land."

"This is really overwhelming," she said on stage.

The best actress race had been considered one of the tightest competitions with Lily Gladstone nominated for “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Had she prevailed, Gladstone would have been the first Native American to win an acting Oscar.

In supporting actor categories, Robert Downey Jr of "Oppenheimer" and "The Holdovers" star Da'Vine Joy Randolph claimed their first Academy Awards.

Downey, who was nominated for an Oscar in 1993 before his career was derailed by drug use, won his honour on Sunday for playing Oppenheimer's professional nemesis, Lewis Strauss.

"I'd like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy, in that order," Downey joked before he saluted his wife Susan, who he said found him as a "snarly rescue pet" and "loved him back to life."

Randolph received the best supporting actress trophy for playing a grieving mother and cafeteria worker in the comedy set in a New England boarding school.

"For so long, I always wanted to be different, and now I realize I just need to be myself," she said. "I thank you for seeing me."

Winners were chosen by the roughly 10,500 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.

After 2023 was marred by labour strikes by actors and writers, the Oscars gave Hollywood a chance to celebrate two blockbusters, "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie," which brought in a combined $2.4 billion at theaters and made movies the center of pop culture last summer.