Jimmy Kimmel chosen to host Oscars for fourth time

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel will host the 96th Oscars next year, his fourth time helming the pinnacle event of the Hollywood awards season, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said on Wednesday.

“I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times,” Kimmel said in the Academy statement.

The 96th Oscars will air on Walt Disney-owned ABC and broadcast outlets around the world on Mar 10, 2024.