Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan dies battling cancer at 55

Celebrated Indian music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan has died at the age of 55 while undergoing treatment for prostate cancer at a hospital in Kolkata.

He was on a ventilator and receiving oxygen support during his death on Wednesday afternoon, the Hindustan Times reported.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourned Khan, saying, "This is a great loss for the entire country and the entire music fraternity. I am in a lot of pain as I still can't believe that Rashid Khan is no more."

The musician's health took a downturn after experiencing a cerebral attack last month, according to the report.