Ritu Raj Baidya, famed for Coke Studio Bangla performance, charged with drunkenness, vandalism

Police have pressed criminal charges against musical artist Ritu Raj Baidya, who came to fame for his rendition of ‘Bulbuli’ on the hit music show ‘Coke Studio Bangla’. The singer is accused of vandalising a government vehicle while intoxicated.
The chargesheet was submitted to the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s court on Jun 12 by Sub-Inspector Md Eskandar Ali Sardar of Gulshan Police Station. But the matter was confirmed by the court's Deputy Inspector Jalal Uddin on Monday.
On Apr 17, police arrested Ritu Raj in a drunken state in front of Rupayan Tower in the capital's Gulshan-2.
A case was filed with Gulshan Police Station under the anti-narcotics law. Charges were filed against the singer following an investigation.
According to the case documents, around 10 pm on Apr 17, Atulchandra Mandal – who drove the government car for a finance ministry official – had parked the vehicle outside Rupayan Tower.
Suddenly, Ritu Raj appeared in front of the vehicle and allegedly broke its flag stand, the looking glass on the left side, and the headlight on the left.
When questioned, it became clear that Ritu Raj was completely intoxicated.
He was rushed to the emergency department at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors on duty conducted primary tests and sobered him up.
Gushan Police Sub-Inspector Hosne Mobarak filed a case under the Narcotics Control Act over the incident on Apr 17. The following day, Ritu Raj was taken to court and investigating officer SI Sardar petitioned for his detention in jail. The Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate ordered the singer to be taken to jail.
On Apr 25, Ritu Raj received bail on a bond of Tk 1,000. He is currently out on bail.