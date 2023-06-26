Ritu Raj Baidya, famed for Coke Studio Bangla performance, charged with drunkenness, vandalism

On Apr 17, police arrested Ritu Raj in a drunken state in front of Rupayan Tower in the capital's Gulshan-2.

A case was filed with Gulshan Police Station under the anti-narcotics law. Charges were filed against the singer following an investigation.

According to the case documents, around 10 pm on Apr 17, Atulchandra Mandal – who drove the government car for a finance ministry official – had parked the vehicle outside Rupayan Tower.

Suddenly, Ritu Raj appeared in front of the vehicle and allegedly broke its flag stand, the looking glass on the left side, and the headlight on the left.

When questioned, it became clear that Ritu Raj was completely intoxicated.