Filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki in ICU after brain stroke

Film director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki has been admitted to a hospital’s intensive care unit after suffering a brain haemorrhage.
Farooki was taken to the hospital on Monday evening after falling ill. An angiogram subsequently revealed that he had suffered a brain stroke.
Farooki’s wife, actress Nusrat Imroz Tisha, shared the news on her Facebook page.
“Mostofa was taken a bit ill this evening,” she wrote on Monday night. “As soon as we went to the doctor, he recommended an angiogram. It was performed. He had a minor brain stroke. He is in the Neuro ICU for observation. Everyone please pray for Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.”
A close friend of the family said that Farooki’s condition is stable and he is under surveillance for 24 hours.
Director Farooki and actress Tisha married on Jul 16, 2010. The couple have a daughter.
Farooki has been directing for nearly 25 years. His film ‘Something Like an Autobiography’ was recently released on OTT platforms. The movie featured his first turn in front of the camera as an actor.
He is known for a number of films, including ‘Bachelor’, ‘Third Person Singular Number’, ‘Television’, ‘Piprabidya’, and ‘Doob – No Bed of Roses’.