Filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki in ICU after brain stroke

Film director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki has been admitted to a hospital’s intensive care unit after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

Farooki was taken to the hospital on Monday evening after falling ill. An angiogram subsequently revealed that he had suffered a brain stroke.

Farooki’s wife, actress Nusrat Imroz Tisha, shared the news on her Facebook page.

“Mostofa was taken a bit ill this evening,” she wrote on Monday night. “As soon as we went to the doctor, he recommended an angiogram. It was performed. He had a minor brain stroke. He is in the Neuro ICU for observation. Everyone please pray for Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.”