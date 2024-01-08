    বাংলা

    Celebrity participation in polls: Shakib Khan, media personalities cast votes in Dhaka

    Voting took place from 8am to 4pm without interruption, witnessing active participation from figures in the film, drama, music, and theatre industries

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 Jan 2024, 06:58 PM
    Updated : 7 Jan 2024, 06:58 PM

    Film star Shakib Khan and his family cast their votes for the 12th parliamentary polls at the Gulshan Model High School And College polling centre in the Dhaka-17 constituency.

    Arriving at 2:45pm on Sunday, Shakib emphasised the importance of fulfilling civic duties through voting.He expressed satisfaction with the voting process.

    “I brought my mother in the last election and accompanied her this time, too," he said.

    Earlier in the day, Shakib's father also participated in the voting.Voting took place from 8am to 4pm without interruption, witnessing active participation from figures in the film, drama, music, and theatre industries.

    Sara Zaker, her son actor Iresh Zaker, and daughter Sriya Sharbojoya cast their votes at Banani Bidyaniketan School and College centre.

    Other notable figures, including actress Joya Ahsan, producer Shihab Shahin, and actresses Meher Afroz Shaon and Zakia Bari Mamo, also contributed to the democratic process, sharing their voting experiences on social media platforms

