Ekushey Padak-winning actor Masum Aziz dies at 70

Veteran actor Masum Aziz has died of cancer in hospital care in Dhaka at the age of 70.
The Ekushey Padak-winning actor was declared dead by a doctor at Square Hospital in Dhaka around 3:30 pm on Monday, said Golam Kuddus, president of Sammilita Sangskritik Jote.
State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid expressed deep shock over the death of the actor.
“Aziz acted in more than 400 dramas in his long acting career. His death is a great loss to the cultural scene of Bangladesh,” he said in a condolence message.