BLACKPINK K-pop star Lisa to join cast of 'White Lotus': Variety

BLACKPINK singer Lisa will appear in season 3 of the popular US television series "The White Lotus", making her acting debut and becoming the second member of the popular South Korean K-pop girl group to appear on HBO, Variety reported on Monday.

Lisa will be credited in the show under her full name, Lalisa Manobal, when it airs, Variety said. Her role on the show, which focuses on intrigue at exotic resorts, was not disclosed.