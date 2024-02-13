    বাংলা

    BLACKPINK K-pop star Lisa to join cast of 'White Lotus': Variety

    Lisa will be credited in the show under her full name, Lalisa Manobal

    Reuters
    Published : 13 Feb 2024, 04:25 AM
    Updated : 13 Feb 2024, 04:25 AM

    BLACKPINK singer Lisa will appear in season 3 of the popular US television series "The White Lotus", making her acting debut and becoming the second member of the popular South Korean K-pop girl group to appear on HBO, Variety reported on Monday.

    Lisa will be credited in the show under her full name, Lalisa Manobal, when it airs, Variety said. Her role on the show, which focuses on intrigue at exotic resorts, was not disclosed.

    Season 3 of White Lotus will begin production in Koh Samui, Phuket and Bangkok, Thailand, in February, Variety reported.

    All four members of BLACKPINK have renewed their contracts with South Korea's YG Entertainment Inc, the label said in December, sending shares of the company up by nearly a third.

    Lisa's bandmate Jennie appeared in the HBO drama "The Idol" in 2023, credited under the moniker Jennie Ruby Jane.

    BLACKPINK set a Guinness record earlier this year for having the most-viewed music channel on YouTube, which now boasts over 90 million subscribers.

