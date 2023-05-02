Jared Leto wears giant 'Choupette' costume to Met Gala

An enormous fluffy, white, blue-eyed Burmese cat mascot ascended the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps on Monday in homage to Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved pet “Choupette,” who later revealed himself as actor Jared Leto, bringing a whole new meaning to this year’s Met Gala dress code “in honor of Karl.”

In another homage to the famous feline, American rapper and singer Doja Cat wore a prosthetic cat nose and a hooded Oscar de la Renta gown fitted with cat ears.

The invitation-only Met Gala, famed for its A-list celebrities and extravagant outfits, is a benefit for New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and marks the opening of the Costume Institute’s annual fashion exhibit.

The upcoming exhibit, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," celebrates the work and life of the late German designer who was creative director for fashion houses including Chanel and Fendi as well as his namesake brand. This year's guests were told to dress "in honor of Karl."