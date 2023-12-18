    বাংলা

    Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' crosses Rs 5bn milestone in India

    The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-actioner becomes the second-fastest Hindi movie to achieve this feat after Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Jawan'

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 18 Dec 2023, 06:12 AM
    Updated : 18 Dec 2023, 06:12 AM

    Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' has stormed into the Rs 5 billion club in India within just 17 days of its theatrical release on Dec 1, becoming the second-fastest Hindi movie to achieve this feat after Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Jawan', The Telegraph reports.

    'Jawan' hit the mark in 16 days.

    Animal is the fourth Hindi movie in 2023 to cross the Rs 5 billion mark. Sunny Deol’s 'Gadar 2' took 22 days to achieve the milestone, while Shah Rukh’s 'Pathaan' joined the club in just 28 days.

    According to box office-tracking website Sacnilk, ‘Animal’ garnered a whopping Rs 3.37 billion in its first week. In the second week, the film continued its triumphant run, amassing over Rs 1.39 billion.

    The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-helmed actioner continued to impress on its 17th day, adding Rs 1.4 billion to its tally, bringing the total to Rs 5.12 billion in India.

    The success of 'Animal' isn't confined to the Indian market. On Sunday, the makers of the film announced that it has crossed the Rs 8 billion mark at the global box office.

    In addition to Ranbir, ‘Animal’ boasts a star-studded cast including Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor and Prem Chopra.

