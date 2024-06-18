Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 19, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

'Inside Out 2' domestic box office debuts at $155 million

Walt Disney, which owns animation studio Pixar, said the movie in international markets brought in a global total of $295 million through Sunday

'Inside Out 2' domestic box office debuts at $155mn
Liza Lapira, June Squibb, Yvette Nicole Brown, Maya Hawke,Kensington Tallman, Amy Poehler, Ayo Edebiri, Tony Hale and Lewis Black attend the world premiere of the film "Inside Out 2" in Los Angeles, California, US, June 10, 2024. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 18 Jun 2024, 08:22 AM

Updated : 18 Jun 2024, 08:22 AM

Related Stories
How 2nd wave feminism marked ‘Star Trek’ fashion
How 2nd wave feminism marked ‘Star Trek’ fashion
Selena Gomez relieved focus on 'Emilia Perez,' not personal life
Selena Gomez relieved focus on 'Emilia Perez,' not personal life
Francis Coppola's opus 'Megalopolis' finally debuts at Cannes
Francis Coppola's opus 'Megalopolis' finally debuts at Cannes
Spanish fan shows off his Taylor Swift 'sanctuary' before Madrid gig
Spanish fan shows off his Taylor Swift 'sanctuary' before Madrid gig
Read More
Many without power, road communication in flooded Sunamganj
Many without power, road communication in flooded Sunamganj
Tanzim penalised for ICC code breach
Tanzim penalised for ICC code breach
Sand-looting frenzy devastates Piyain, its people
Sand-looting frenzy devastates Piyain, its people
LNG deliveries cancelled after storm damages terminal
LNG deliveries cancelled after storm damages terminal
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More