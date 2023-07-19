    বাংলা

    'Billion Dollar Heist' offers peek into Bangladesh Bank robbery in first trailer

    The documentary, helmed by director Daniel Gordon, chronicles how hackers have stepped their games up in subsequent attacks after the 2016 heist

    News Desk
    Published : 19 July 2023, 09:57 AM
    Updated : 19 July 2023, 09:57 AM

    An upcoming documentary titled 'Billion Dollar Heist' promises an in-depth look into how a group of hackers managed to steal $81 million from the Bangladesh Bank in 2016.

    The first trailer released by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment on Wednesday highlights the alarming risks posed by coordinated cyberattacks, The Verge reports.

    Directed by Daniel Gordon, the film chronicles how the hackers exploited the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) banking system to illegally funnel $101 million from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to a Bangladesh Bank account.

    Featuring interviews with cybersecurity experts and author Misha Glenny, 'Billion Dollar Heist' sheds light on how this robbery was just one instance of a broader pattern, illustrating the growing sophistication and prevalence of cybercrime in recent years.

    The documentary also delves into how hackers have escalated their tactics in subsequent attacks following the 2016 heist.

    It is set to hit streaming services after its release in the US on Aug 15.

