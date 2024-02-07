Actor Ahmed Rubel dies aged 56 after falling ill upon arriving for a movie premiere

Actor Ahmed Reza Rubel, who has a career spanning theatre, movie and TV, has died at the age of 56 after falling ill upon arriving at Star Cineplex in Dhaka’s Bashundhara City shopping complex for the premiere of his latest movie.



He travelled to the Star Cineplex with Nurul Alam Atique, the director of the film ‘Peyarar Subash’, on Wednesday evening.