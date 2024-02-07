Actor Ahmed Rubel dies aged 56 after falling ill upon arriving for a movie premiere

The group's military spokesman said it had fired naval missiles at the Star Nasia and Morning Tide
Actor Ahmed Reza Rubel, who has a career spanning theatre, movie and TV, has died at the age of 56 after falling ill upon arriving at Star Cineplex in Dhaka’s Bashundhara City shopping complex for the premiere of his latest movie.
He travelled to the Star Cineplex with Nurul Alam Atique, the director of the film ‘Peyarar Subash’, on Wednesday evening.
Shamol Shishir, chief assistant director, said Atique called him from the basement of Bashundhara City and said Rubel fell to the floor after getting out of the car.
“I sent two men who took him to Square Hospital. But the doctor declared him dead.”