MLK Jr, Malcolm X's parallel lives explored in 'Genius: MLK/X'

King and Malcolm X never met again, as both were assassinated at age 39 - Malcolm X in 1965 and King in 1968.

Previous "Genius" anthology episodes have focused on Pablo Picasso and Albert Einstein. This installment also highlights the impact of the leaders' wives: Coretta Scott King played by Weruche Opia and Dr Betty Shabazz played by Jayme Lawson.

“Too often they are not thought of as part of it and really just the wives of, and they were so much more than that," said Prince-Bythewood who produced the series with husband Reggie Rock Bythewood, Ron Howard and Brian Grazer.

"To be able to deep dive into their origin stories you really get to see them as women on their own."

The show’s crew had a plethora of resources to tap including dual biography about both men "The Sword and the Shield," the 1987 play “The Meeting," and scholars and consultants including Malcolm X’s daughter Ambassador Shabazz.

Bythewood was also inspired by a personal memory: seeing Winnie Mandela of South Africa run across the stage to meet Betty Shabazz for the first time where they hugged and cried “like they were long lost sisters.”

Pierre said the series gave him deeper insight into family, friendships and love, noting that "they feel tangible," and he hopes viewers will feel the same.