    বাংলা

    MLK Jr, Malcolm X's parallel lives explored in 'Genius: MLK/X'

    To kick off Black History Month, new weekly episodes on Disney+ and Hulu bring viewers into the homes of the two leaders from their childhood to fatherhood

    Reuters
    Published : 9 Feb 2024, 11:40 AM
    Updated : 9 Feb 2024, 11:40 AM

    Civil rights icons Dr Martin Luther King Jr and Malcolm X only met once, but their coming-of-age stories run parallel in family, community, loss and sacrifice as shown in National Geographic’s anthology series “Genius: MLK/X.”

    To kick off Black History Month, new weekly episodes on Disney+ and Hulu bring viewers into the homes of the two leaders from their childhood to fatherhood, glimpsing the lives that led up to the historical speeches for which they are known.

    “It’s what happens before that and how do we connect and find our relatable parts of ourselves in that," actor Kelvin Harrison Jr told Reuters of the approach he took to his role as King and Aaron Pierre took to his as X.

    "So it was a lot of internal work, investigating who we are as men currently, what age and coming of age has meant for us and how that relates to them coming of age as well."

    King and X met for a brief moment, almost 60 years ago on March 26, 1964, at the US Capitol where they were attending a Senate debate on the Civil Rights Act.

    They had different approaches, with King advocating a non-violent strategy for multiracial justice and X committed to African Americans achieving freedom “by means necessary.”

    “We’ve all been taught or led to believe early on that you had to choose between Malcolm and Martin and so we offered “MLK/X” as an opportunity to see how much we needed both of them,” said executive producer Gina Prince-Bythewood.

    King and Malcolm X never met again, as both were assassinated at age 39 - Malcolm X in 1965 and King in 1968.

    Previous "Genius" anthology episodes have focused on Pablo Picasso and Albert Einstein. This installment also highlights the impact of the leaders' wives: Coretta Scott King played by Weruche Opia and Dr Betty Shabazz played by Jayme Lawson.

    “Too often they are not thought of as part of it and really just the wives of, and they were so much more than that," said Prince-Bythewood who produced the series with husband Reggie Rock Bythewood, Ron Howard and Brian Grazer.

    "To be able to deep dive into their origin stories you really get to see them as women on their own."

    The show’s crew had a plethora of resources to tap including dual biography about both men "The Sword and the Shield," the 1987 play “The Meeting," and scholars and consultants including Malcolm X’s daughter Ambassador Shabazz.

    Bythewood was also inspired by a personal memory: seeing Winnie Mandela of South Africa run across the stage to meet Betty Shabazz for the first time where they hugged and cried “like they were long lost sisters.”

    Pierre said the series gave him deeper insight into family, friendships and love, noting that "they feel tangible," and he hopes viewers will feel the same.

    RELATED STORIES
    Britain's William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Mia Tindall arrive to attend the Royal Family's Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene's church, as the Royals take residence at the Sandringham estate in eastern England, Britain December 25, 2023. REUTERS/Chris Radburn
    Prince William back to work after Kate's surgery
    William postponed all his planned engagements to look after his three children after Kate underwent planned abdominal surgery on Jan 16
    Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla leave Clarence House, the day after it was announced he has been diagnosed with cancer, in London, Britain, Feb 6, 2024.
    Charles seen in public after cancer diagnosis
    His estranged younger son Prince Harry flew into London to see him
    A person walks past a Royal Mural, that was made in 2022, depicting Britain's late Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's King Charles, in Northampton, Britain, February 6, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
    Royals who will step up in King Charles’ absence
    King Charles III succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth II on the British throne after her death
    Britain's King Charles attends the Royal Family's Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene's church, as the Royals take residence at the Sandringham estate in eastern England, Britain December 25, 2023.
    King Charles' cancer caught early: PM Sunak
    Buckingham Palace announced that Charles would postpone public-facing duties while he undergoes treatment but was looking forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps