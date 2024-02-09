Japan's Seiji Ozawa, one of world's best known conductors, dead at 88

LOOKING AHEAD

The down time had advantages by freeing him to study music, talk with friends, such as best-selling Japanese author Haruki Murakami, and to think, Ozawa said.

"I had always been looking ahead, since if you don't forget the piece you conducted at one day's concert you can't prepare for the next," he wrote in a 2014 essay for the Nikkei newspaper.

"I had never reflected on the past. There had simply never been enough time."

The third in a family of four boys, Ozawa was born in Shenyang, China, in 1935 where his father, a dentist, had settled. They later moved to Beijing.

His mother, a Christian, took him to church to sing hymns, and the family sang at home, sometimes accompanied by one of his brothers on an accordion.

"That was how I met music," he wrote later.

The family returned to Japan in 1941, taking only some clothes, an album of pictures and the accordion, and Ozawa began learning piano. When he sprained his finger playing rugby and could not continue, he switched to conducting.

In 1959, Ozawa set out for Europe on a cargo ship, taking two months to reach France, where he was determined to test his skills at a young conductors' competition in Besancon.

He won, opening doors around the world and allowing him to work with greats such as Herbert von Karajan and Leonard Bernstein.

Stints in Toronto, San Francisco and Singapore followed. In 1973 he became director of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, starting a 29-year relationship.

A rabid sports fan, Ozawa's heart was in Boston with the Red Sox, the New England Patriots football team and basketball's Celtics.

Though Ozawa devoted time to teaching - in Boston, he held weekly classes for children, who all called him "Seiji" - his passion was for nurturing classical music in Japan, where he set up a summer music festival in the city of Matsumoto named for Hideo Saito, his first mentor.

The festival became such a success that music fans flocked to the city in the mountains and even taxi drivers became well-versed in classical music.

Ozawa has two grown children. His daughter, Seira, is an author and his son, Yukiyoshi, an actor.