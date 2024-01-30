'Suits' sets new streaming record in 2023, eclipsing 'The Office'

Legal drama "Suits" took the top spot as the most streamed title ever from another audience favorite "The Office" in 2023, while shows on Netflix dominated overall streaming charts, according to Nielsen data.

"Suits" racked up 57.7 billion viewing minutes in 2023, thanks to its availability on both Netflix and Comcast-owned Peacock. "The Office" had generated 57.1 billion viewing minutes in 2020 amid pandemic-induced lockdowns, according to the report.