Justin Timberlake’s mugshot goes viral following DUI arrest

Timberlake, 43, was arrested in Sag Harbor – a popular holiday destination for celebrities – for drunk driving

A mug shot taken by the police following Timberlake's arrest. Credit: Sag Harbor Police Department

A mugshot of famous actor and singer Justin Timberlake has gone viral on social media after he was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, the BBC reports.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office, the pop star was released without bail after he was charged on Tuesday morning.

His charge sheet says that the actor was driving a grey BMW and drove past a stop sign while intoxicated.

Per the documents, Timberlake’s eyes were also ‘bloodshot and glassy’ during his arrest, and a ‘strong odour of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath.’

Besides his now viral mugshot, an image of Timberlake in handcuffs is also circulating on social media.

According to the officials, he failed all standard sobriety tests and also refused a breathalyser test.

“I had one martini, and I followed my friends home,” Timberlake allegedly told the duty officer when he stopped him after he failed to stay on the right side of the road.

The singer is scheduled to be on tour for his sixth album, ‘Everything I Thought I Was.’

One of the most popular and widely followed artists in the world, Timberlake has spoken up about his problem with excessive drinking previously.

He is scheduled to make a virtual appearance in Sag Harbour court on Jul 26.