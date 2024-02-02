Billy Joel releases 'Turn The Lights Back On', first new song in years

    বাংলা

    US singer-songwriter and pianist Billy Joel released "Turn The Lights Back On" on Thursday, his first new single in 17 years.

    The ballad is the Grammy Award winner's first original song since 2007's "All My Life", which was followed that same year by "Christmas in Fallujah", featuring Cass Dillon. Joel's 13th and last studio album, "Fantasies & Delusions", was released in 2001.

    Joel, known for hits like "Piano Man" and "Uptown Girl", had recently teased new material was coming on his social media pages.

    In June, he announced he would end his record-breaking monthly Madison Square Garden residency - which had begun in 2014 - this year.

    He will perform shows across the United States as well as in Cardiff, United Kingdom over the coming months.

