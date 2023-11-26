Bangladesh HSC pass rate slips to 78.64%

The pass rate in the Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent exams dropped to 78.64 percent in 2023 from 85.95 percent a year earlier.

Female students once again outperformed their male peers in the public exams. The pass rate among girls is 80.57 percent, compared to 76.76 percent among boys.

The results of the exams, which students in Class 12 take before applying for university admission, were released on Sunday. More than 1.3 million students sat for the exams this year.