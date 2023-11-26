Bangladesh HSC pass rate slips to 78.64%

The pass rate in the Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent exams dropped to 78.64 percent in 2023 from 85.95 percent a year earlier.
Female students once again outperformed their male peers in the public exams. The pass rate among girls is 80.57 percent, compared to 76.76 percent among boys.
The results of the exams, which students in Class 12 take before applying for university admission, were released on Sunday. More than 1.3 million students sat for the exams this year.
The HSC exams for eight of the general education boards began on Aug 17, and continued until Sept 25. The tests for Chattogram, which were interrupted by floods, and the madrasa and technical boards began 10 days later.
Students usually get the results for the public exams within 60 days of the examinations. Traditionally, the results are published in November.
This year, exams worth a full 100 marks and lasting three hours were held for the first time after abridged syllabi and shortened question papers were instituted during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the ICT test was still reduced to a 75-mark exam.
RESULTS VIA SMS
Students can check their results at their institutions, online, or via SMS
The results will be available on the education board website at www.educationboardresults.gov.bd. Students need to provide their roll and registration numbers.
To receive the results on a mobile phone, a student will need to type HSC<space>first three letters of the education board<space>roll number<space>2023 and send the text message to 16222. They will receive the result in the reply.
Madrasa students will need to type Alim<space>Mad<space>roll number<space>2023 and send the SMS to 16222.
Technical board students will have to type HSC<space>Tec<space>roll number<space>2021 and send the SMS to 16222.