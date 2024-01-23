    বাংলা

    Why is Canada capping foreign students and who will be impacted?

    The nation announced a two-year cap on the intake of foreign students after an explosive growth in recent years aggravated the housing shortage

    Wa LoneReuters
    Published : 23 Jan 2024, 07:37 AM
    Updated : 23 Jan 2024, 07:37 AM

    Canada on Monday announced a two-year cap on the intake of foreign students after an explosive growth in recent years aggravated the housing shortage. Last year Canada issued nearly one million study permits, about three times that of a decade ago, according to government data and the new proposal will cut the intake by nearly a third.

    Here is how the new plans will work and what's at stake.

    WHAT ARE THE DETAILS?

    Canada's Immigration Minister Marc Miller said the Liberal government will introduce a temporary, two-year cap on student visas, which will result in the issue of about 364,000 visas in 2024.

    The new proposals will also set limits on post-graduate work permits issued to foreign students, which will likely encourage them to return to their home countries. The permits were previously seen as an easy path to securing permanent residency.

    People pursuing master's or post-doctorate programs will be eligible for a three-year work permit.

    Spouses of international students enrolled in other levels of study, including undergraduate and college programs, will no longer be eligible, Miller said. The acceptance of new study permit applications in 2025 will be subject to reassessment at the end of the current year, he said.

    WHY IS THE GOVERNMENT CRACKING DOWN?

    Canada has emerged as a popular destination for international students since it is relatively easy to obtain work permits after finishing courses. But the surge in international students led to acute shortage in rental apartments, which pushed up rents. Just in December, rents nationwide rose 7.7% from a year earlier, according to Statscan.

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's popularity has taken a hit mainly due to the affordability crisis, and the opposition Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre has taken a commanding lead over Trudeau in opinion polls ahead of an election next year.

    Apart from the rental crisis, the government has also been concerned about the quality of education provided by some of the institutions.

    WHO WILL THIS IMPACT?

    International students are also a cash cow for universities as they bring in about C$22 billion ($16.4 billion) annually and the move will hurt many institutions that had ramped up their campuses in the hope of a continued inflow of students. Ontario, the most populous province, received the biggest share of international students. Some businesses, including restaurants and retail sectors, have warned that a cap on foreign students will create a shortage of temporary workers.

    Restaurants across Canada are grappling with labour shortages with nearly 100,000 vacancies, and international students made up 4.6% of 1.1 million workers in the food service industry in 2023, a lobby group told Reuters last week.

    Canadian banks had benefited from the influx of new students, as each student was required to have a Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GIC) of more than C$20,000, a prerequisite for international students to cover living expenses.

    The vast majority, about 40%, of foreign students come from India, with China coming in second with about 12%, according to official data from 2022.

    RELATED STORIES
    Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada Apr 26, 2023.
    Canada to cap international student permits
    Canada announced a two-year cap on international student permits and said it would also stop giving work permits to some postgraduate students
    US calls for 'credible', 'transparent' probe into poll-related violence in Bangladesh
    US calls for 'credible' probe into Bangladesh poll-related violence
    Washington also raised concerns about the arrest of opposition leaders and reports of election irregularities
    Flags and signs are seen as demonstrators protest outside India's consulate, a week after Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised the prospect of New Delhi's involvement in the murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Sept 25, 2023. REUTERS
    Study permits to Indian students drop due to dispute: Canada
    Canadian Immigration Minister Marc Miller says he believes the number of study permits to Indians is unlikely to rebound soon
    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with human rights leaders at the State Department in Washington, U.S., December 7, 2023.
    Blinken to travel to Israel, West Bank
    He will also discuss immediate measures to increase humanitarian assistance to Gaza and efforts to bring home remaining hostages taken by Hamas

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024