Why is Canada capping foreign students and who will be impacted?

Canada on Monday announced a two-year cap on the intake of foreign students after an explosive growth in recent years aggravated the housing shortage. Last year Canada issued nearly one million study permits, about three times that of a decade ago, according to government data and the new proposal will cut the intake by nearly a third.

Here is how the new plans will work and what's at stake.

WHAT ARE THE DETAILS?

Canada's Immigration Minister Marc Miller said the Liberal government will introduce a temporary, two-year cap on student visas, which will result in the issue of about 364,000 visas in 2024.

The new proposals will also set limits on post-graduate work permits issued to foreign students, which will likely encourage them to return to their home countries. The permits were previously seen as an easy path to securing permanent residency.