    Bangladesh to keep schools open during Ramadan

    Primary schools will conduct classes for the first 10 days of Ramadan, while secondary schools will remain open for 15 days

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 Feb 2024, 11:20 AM
    Updated : 8 Feb 2024, 11:20 AM

    The government has adjusted the holiday schedule for the current academic year to keep schools open during Ramadan.

    Accordingly, secondary schools will stay open for the first 15 days of Ramadan, while primary institutions will conduct classes for 10 days.

    This year, the month of fasting is likely to begin on Mar 10, subject to the sighting of the moon.

    Initially, the holiday schedule had secondary and lower secondary schools closing on Mar 10, and primary schools starting their holidays on Mar 11.

