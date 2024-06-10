NCTB asks schools to give online lessons during Eid holidays, if needed

Half-yearly assessment under the new curriculum is scheduled to begin on Jul 3 after the vacation

The National Curriculum and Textbook Board has instructed schools to give lessons online to students from Class 6 to Class 9 during Eid-ul-Azha holidays, if necessary.

The Eid vacation will start on Jun 12 as the festival is set to be held on Jun 17, while half-yearly assessment under the new curriculum is scheduled to begin on Jul 3 after the vacation.

The NCTB on Monday said experiential learning must be completed before the Eid vacation.

A failure to do so may require exploring alternative methods.

In such cases, the NCTB said, teachers will need to conduct online classes and provide guidance to parents through social media groups.

Parents have been advised to monitor students' activities at home for effective supervision.