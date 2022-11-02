Growth of private schools increases burden on Bangladesh families: study

A new report has detailed how a lack of state-sponsored education has burdened families in Bangladesh with expenses for private schooling for their children.

Households account for 71 percent of total education spending in Bangladesh, one of the highest rates in the world, according to the study launched on Wednesday.

Produced by UNESCO’s Global Education Monitoring Report and BRAC, the study explores and analyses the role of non-state actors in the education system of Bangladesh and further across South Asia.

The report called for the government to provide oversight over non-state provided education to ensure that inequalities are protected.

It said the Bangladesh government spent less than 2.5 percent of its annual GDP on the education sector throughout the 2010s.

This is considerably lower than the recommended 4 percent and has left state education struggling in both supply and quality, which has led households to spend on education, the study said.

In Bangladesh, over half the children in pre-primary education attend various types of non-state institutions, including registered non-government schools, private kindergartens, NGO schools and private religious schools.

Most growth has been at the primary level, however: 29,000 privately owned schools called kindergarten schools represent 22 percent of the total.

At 94 percent, Bangladesh has the second highest rate of private secondary education globally, according to the report.

Private actors are also strongly involved in technical and vocational education. Institutions managed by non-state actors in this sector doubled from 3,000 to more than 6,000 in Bangladesh between 2012 and 2019, while there are only some 900 state-managed institutions, the study said.

“Yet the quality of these institutions is not always standard: 96 percent of students completing public programmes achieved the highest grades on the Secondary School Certificate examination, compared with 36 percent of their peers in private programmes.”

Teachers in Bangladesh are also largely trained by the private sector. More than 60 percent of teacher training institutions are private and more than 40 percent of secondary school teachers obtain BEd degrees from non-government teacher training colleges