They struggled to get to the centres timely amid heavy rain on the first day of the exams

HSC candidates will get additional time for exam delays over traffic jams, waterlogging amid rain

Candidates for the Higher Secondary Certificate will get additional time for exam delays over traffic jams and waterlogging amid monsoon rain.

If the exam is delayed at a centre for half an hour, the examinees will get an additional half an hour, Professor Tapan Kumar Sarker, chairman of the Inter-Board Coordination Committee, said on Sunday.

He said the rule that stipulates the students must enter the centres at least half an hour before the exams has also been relaxed.

“The examinees will be allowed to enter whenever they arrive. We’ve told the exam centre secretaries not to keep the students waiting outside amid rain.”

Nearly 1.37 million students, excluding those hit by devastating floods in Sylhet, are taking the exams this year. The number is over 1.45 million including the Sylhet students.

On the first day on Sunday, they struggled to get to the centres amid heavy rain, which also triggered a transport crisis, traffic jams and waterlogging.