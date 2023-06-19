Argentina faces crunch IMF talks to defuse looming debt bomb

"Some 43% of Argentines live below the poverty line and 4.5 million, 10% of the population, suffer from hunger," he said.

'DAMAGE CONTROL'

The government is hoping to bring forward over $10 billion in IMF disbursements scheduled for this year, though is reluctant to agree to tough austerity measures with an eye on October general elections where it faces likely defeat.

"Investors are paying real attention to signs from the IMF negotiations," said economist Gustavo Ber.

"Receiving fresh funds - or at least rescheduling disbursements and payments - would be crucial to reduce exchange and financial tensions at this stage."

Meanwhile Argentina has been rolling over local debt to push back peso-denominated repayments, has extended a currency swap line with China, and faces a wall of obligations with private foreign creditors next year.

The local debt exchanges and hopes of progress with the IMF have nudged up Argentina's dollar-denominated bonds from high-20 cents on the dollar in May to mid-30 cents now, though they remain mired in distressed territory.

And many worry that even sped-up IMF payouts won't solve Argentina's problems for long.

"Frontloading disbursements could be a 'damage control' solution until the end of the current government's term in December," the Institute of International Finance, a Washington-based banking trade group, said in a report.

Argentina got a hint of good news this week with monthly inflation cooling in May for the first time in half a year and coming in below analyst expectations, though it was still an eye-watering 7.8% for the month.

"Inflation continues to be very high and affects the entire economic scenario, but the fact that it has eased somewhat with respect to April helps to remove some pressure," an Argentine banker said, asking not to be named.

"It is like the sick patient with a fever that has gone down slightly. But the patient is still sick and still has a fever."