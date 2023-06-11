World Bank needs new playbook to boost private investment in emerging markets: Banga

"The only way forward is to find a way to get the private sector to believe that this is part of their future," said Banga, who will visit Peru and Jamaica this week as part of a tour to visit countries in every region where the bank operates.

"What I think we have to do is ... to find ways in the MDB system to think of a different playbook - to take on the risks that they cannot take on," he said, noting that private companies were bound to deliver returns for shareholders and could not take on the risks involved, but the bank could help.

"That's kind of a thing that we can do with informed risk-taking," Banga said, noting that renewable energy was now cheaper in many cases than fossil fuels due to improvements in storage and duration.

The Indian-born executive was nominated by the United States for the job precisely because of his previous work in the private sector, and he has pledged to identify barriers for greater investment and find ways to maximize the bank's impact.