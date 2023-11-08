Bangladesh reserves fall to $19.5bn after clearing import bills

Economists say Bangladesh’s net reserves, which do not include dues to the International Monetary Fund and other liabilities, are around $17 billion.



The reserves fell below $30 billion for the first time in seven years when Bangladesh paid the import bills of July and August.

Bigger import bills than exports and inward remittances combined are mounting pressure on the country’s economy, ballooning the Balance of Payments.



To cut the deficit, Bangladesh signed a $4.7 billion loan deal with the IMF in January. The second instalment of the loan is expected to be cleared in December.