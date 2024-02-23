'Tangail saree is ours,' Hasina says amid Bangladesh-India tussle over GI tag

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina revealed that she has been wearing Tangail sarees recently to affirm its Bangladeshi origin amid an ongoing tug of war over the product's Geographical Indication (GI) status between Bangladesh and India.

Describing it as a 'strategic move', she said, “For the past few days, I have chosen to wear the Tangail saree to demonstrate that it is ours, and it cannot be claimed by others.”

The prime minister was speaking at a media briefing on Friday following her recent visit to Germany for the Munich Security Conference.

The origin of the Tangail saree became the subject of heated debate after India's ministry of industries received GI recognition for the product, which it called the 'Tangail Saree of Bengal'.