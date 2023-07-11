    বাংলা

    ADB approves $190 million more for rural road development in Bangladesh

    The additional funds will also help to make agricultural areas more productive and improve rural socioeconomic centres

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 July 2023, 09:45 AM
    Updated : 11 July 2023, 09:45 AM

    The Asian Development Bank, or ADB, has approved $190 million in additional funds for the Rural Connectivity Improvement Project in Bangladesh.

    These funds will go to upgrading roads in rural areas, making agricultural areas more productive, and improving rural socioeconomic centres in Bangladesh, the ADB said in a statement on Tuesday.

    “This is ADB’s second additional financing for the project, further expanding improvement of rural road networks and introducing innovative features in climate and disaster resilience and road asset management to enhance living conditions in rural areas in Bangladesh,” said ADB Principal Rural Development Specialist Masahiro Nishimura.

    “This project is helping improve transport efficiency and reliability in rural areas, boost agricultural productivity, and generate employment to help the country’s sustainable economic growth.”

    The project started in 2018 with an aim of upgrading 1,700 km of rural roads, improving the capacity of rural infrastructure agencies and road users, and to advance master planning of rural road networks.

    Since 2020, the project has added another 900 km of rural roads to its original target.

    The new loan will cover the improvement of another 1,350 km of rural roads with “all-weather standards, climate resilience, and safety features”, the ADB said.

    The funds will provide equipment and trucks to 180 mobile road maintenance offices at the upazila level and strengthen the capacity of the Local Government Engineering Department, particularly on bioengineering solutions for climate adaptation.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh eyes $1.5bn investment in bid to develop EPZ in Patuakhali
    Govt plans to develop EPZ in Patuakhali
    BEPZA is aiming to export goods worth $1.84 billion per year and generate over 100,000 jobs through the project
    Bangladesh signs deal with ADB for $400m third tranche of loans for Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar railway
    $400m ADB loan deal for Cox’s Bazar railway
    The dual-gauge railway connecting Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar is expected to promote trade, investment and tourism
    ADB approves $400m in loans to support Bangladesh's economic recovery
    ADB approves $400m loan for Bangladesh recovery
    The credit will be used to bolster revenue generation and facilitate efficient public spending, according to the Manila-based lender
    Bangladesh gets $858m in World Bank loans to improve food security, road safety
    WB provides $858m in loans to improve food security, road safety
    The credit is from the World Bank’s International Development Association and has a 30-year term, including a five-year grace period

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan