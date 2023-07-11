ADB approves $190 million more for rural road development in Bangladesh

The Asian Development Bank, or ADB, has approved $190 million in additional funds for the Rural Connectivity Improvement Project in Bangladesh.

These funds will go to upgrading roads in rural areas, making agricultural areas more productive, and improving rural socioeconomic centres in Bangladesh, the ADB said in a statement on Tuesday.

“This is ADB’s second additional financing for the project, further expanding improvement of rural road networks and introducing innovative features in climate and disaster resilience and road asset management to enhance living conditions in rural areas in Bangladesh,” said ADB Principal Rural Development Specialist Masahiro Nishimura.