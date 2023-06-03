Bangladesh central bank chief fleshes out cashless society plan

A pilot programme is currently under way in four districts on a small scale as part of this effort, Rouf said.

QR code payments used to be limited to large shopping centres, but now they are available at the grassroots level, he said,

This means that even small roadside tea stalls and green coconut vendors can accept cashless transactions, he added.

The governor highlighted the introduction of the Interoperable Digital Transaction Platform (IDTP) as one of the recent initiatives to promote cashless transactions. This platform addresses the previous lack of an interoperable system in place.

Rouf explained that with the IDTP, a single code could be used to withdraw money from any payment company using a single machine.

This facility allows anyone with a mobile financial service or bank account to make direct payments, according to him.