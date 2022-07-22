Bangladesh annual revenues cross Tk 3tn for first time, still miss target

The figures may vary slightly as the revenues from some sectors were yet to be added to the total, Nuruzzaman said.

An official at the NBR’s research and statistics cell said the highest Tk 1.08 trillion was sourced from Value Added Tax or VAT in the fiscal year that ended on Jun 30 with an 11 percent year-on-year rise.

Income tax was the second highest source of revenues with Tk 1.02 trillion – a 21 percent rise from 2020-21 financial year.