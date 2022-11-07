    বাংলা

    Bangladesh’s forex reserves fall to $34.47bn as it pays $1.3bn import bills

    High import costs amid a global economic crisis due to the Russia-Ukraine war continues to increase pressure on the dollar reserves

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 Nov 2022, 03:55 PM
    Updated : 7 Nov 2022, 03:55 PM

    After paying $1.3 billion import bills for September and October to the Asian Clearing Union, Bangladesh’s foreign currency reserves have fallen to $34.47 billion, a level seen two and a half years ago. 

    The dollar reserves were $33.4 billion in May 2020 before it rose past $36 billion the next month. The rise continued and the reserves reached $48 billion in August 2021. Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal hoped at the time the reserves would cross $50 billion by the end of 2021.  

    Despite bolstered efforts to boost exports and inward remittances, and to cut expenses, high import costs amid a global economic crisis due to the Russia-Ukraine war continued to increase pressure on the dollar reserves. 

    “We made $1.3 billion ACU payments from the $35.77 billion reserves on Monday,” said Bangladesh Bank spokesman Abul Kalam Azad.

    After crisis-hit Sri Lanka left ACU, Bangladesh Bank asked banks to refrain from transactions  with Sri Lanka in October. Bangladesh is set to make the next ACU payments in January 2023. 

    According to international standards, a country needs enough reserves to pay for imports for three months. Bangladesh’s current reserves are enough to pay import bills for four months. 

    Bangladesh imported goods worth $19.34 billion in the first quarter of 2022-23 fiscal year, but exports were $11.8 billion while inward remittances fell to $5.67 billion. 

    With the dollar reserves dwindling, the government and the central bank have taken a series of steps to rein in rising import costs, such as limiting the imports of non-essential goods. It also cut fuel purchase which is causing rolling power outages. 

    The central bank also started to review applications for LCs to import goods worth more than $3 million to stop over-invoicing, through which fraudulent businesses smuggle money out of the country. 

    Now the government hopes the effects of the measures will be visible in January 2023.

    RELATED STORIES
    A vendor packs vegetables at the Grand Market hall in Budapest, Hungary, May 15, 2016.
    Runaway prices have central Europe on the ropes
    Economists said inflation in the region could become a 'persistent phenomenon' and the runaway prices will be around much longer
    Bangladesh Bank plans to lift 9% lending rate cap
    BB plans to lift 9% lending rate cap
    The central bank reviews ways to decide whether the interest rate can be increased by sector rather than dissolving the ceiling altogether
    Customers at the Edeka grocery store buy pasta, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Duesseldorf, Germany, April 29, 2020.
    Inflation top worry for G20 countries
    Runaway inflation, an unfolding debt crisis and cost-of-living problems pose the biggest threats to doing business for G20 countries
    Workers are seen on a crane above containers at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai, China, Jan 13, 2022.
    China's exports, imports shrink as global slowdown jolt demand
    Outbound shipments in October shrank 0.3% from a year earlier, a sharp turnaround from a 5.7% gain in September in a worst performance since May 2020

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher