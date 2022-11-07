Bangladesh’s forex reserves fall to $34.47bn as it pays $1.3bn import bills

After paying $1.3 billion import bills for September and October to the Asian Clearing Union, Bangladesh’s foreign currency reserves have fallen to $34.47 billion, a level seen two and a half years ago.

The dollar reserves were $33.4 billion in May 2020 before it rose past $36 billion the next month. The rise continued and the reserves reached $48 billion in August 2021. Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal hoped at the time the reserves would cross $50 billion by the end of 2021.

Despite bolstered efforts to boost exports and inward remittances, and to cut expenses, high import costs amid a global economic crisis due to the Russia-Ukraine war continued to increase pressure on the dollar reserves.

“We made $1.3 billion ACU payments from the $35.77 billion reserves on Monday,” said Bangladesh Bank spokesman Abul Kalam Azad.