Banks open from 9:30 am – 2:30 pm during Ramadan

Banks will also have to institute a break for prayers from 1:15 pm to 1:30 pm. According to the central bank’s instructions, transaction activities will continue as normal through internal coordination.

Currently, banking hours extend from 10 am to 5 pm, but transactions are open until 3:30 pm.

After the end of Ramadan, banking office hours and the transaction time table will return to normal.

The month of Ramadan, marked by the fasting of Muslims, may begin on Mar 11, subject to the sighting of the moon. A new schedule for government offices will also be instituted from the first day of fasting.