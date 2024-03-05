    বাংলা

    Banks open from 9:30 am – 2:30 pm during Ramadan

    Banking hours have been curtailed for the Islamic month of fasting

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 5 March 2024, 11:04 AM
    Updated : 5 March 2024, 11:04 AM

    Banks will only be able to make transactions from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm for the month of Ramadan. Banks can continue to operate another one and a half hours until 4 pm for office work.

    Bangladesh Bank issued a circular to all commercial banks with instructions for uninterrupted banking. The circular fixed the time for transactions and office work.

    Banks will also have to institute a break for prayers from 1:15 pm to 1:30 pm. According to the central bank’s instructions, transaction activities will continue as normal through internal coordination.

    Currently, banking hours extend from 10 am to 5 pm, but transactions are open until 3:30 pm.

    After the end of Ramadan, banking office hours and the transaction time table will return to normal.

    The month of Ramadan, marked by the fasting of Muslims, may begin on Mar 11, subject to the sighting of the moon. A new schedule for government offices will also be instituted from the first day of fasting.

