Bangladesh to open Dhaka airport’s third terminal partially in October

The authorities will partially open the under-construction third terminal of Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka to travellers in October.
It will take until 2024 for the much-awaited terminal to become fully functional, according to Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman, chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh.
“We’re at the final stage of the project, which is being implemented with utmost priority,” he said at a press conference on Tuesday, adding that the 3,000-4,000 workers will work even during the Eid-ul-Azha holiday, except for the Eid day.
The Tk 214 billion project was launched in December 2019. State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali said in February this year that the project was expected to end by October.
Mafidur said 77.5 percent work has been completed and they hope to achieve 12 percent more progress by October.