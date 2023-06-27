Bangladesh to open Dhaka airport’s third terminal partially in October

The authorities will partially open the under-construction third terminal of Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka to travellers in October.

It will take until 2024 for the much-awaited terminal to become fully functional, according to Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman, chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh.

“We’re at the final stage of the project, which is being implemented with utmost priority,” he said at a press conference on Tuesday, adding that the 3,000-4,000 workers will work even during the Eid-ul-Azha holiday, except for the Eid day.