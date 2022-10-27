‘Fruitful discussion’: Bangladesh explains forex reserve calculation to IMF as talks enter second day

Bangladesh Bank has explained the method of calculating the country’s foreign exchange reserves to the International Monetary Fund after the IMF questioned the calculation that makes the number appear bigger than under the agency’s latest manual.

The issue came up again as the IMF held talks with Bangladesh officials for the second day on the country’s request for $4.5 billion in loans as dollar reserves continued to deplete.

Discussions “have been fruitful and satisfactory”, central bank spokesman Abul Kalam Azad said on Thursday.

An IMF delegation led by Rahul Anand opened the discussions with finance ministry officials in Dhaka on Wednesday on what the Washington-headquartered agency said was “economic and financial reforms and policies”.