Inflation is worrying but not out of control: finance minister

The government is concerned about inflation much as the economists and the public are, but the key economic indicator is not out of control, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has said.

He faced a barrage of questions about efforts to control inflation in the budget for 2023-24 fiscal year in a press conference on Friday after analysts criticised the Tk 7.6 trillion spending plan for “its failure to address” price rises.

After the average inflation stood at 8.84 per cent against a target to keep it below 5.6 per cent in the outgoing financial year, Kamal set a goal of bringing the indicator to 6 per cent in the budget for the next fiscal year.

“We’re also worried about inflation, but it’s not out of control,” Kamal said at the post-budget briefing.

“We’ll be able to control inflation. We had brought it down to 6 per cent from 12 per cent once and we’ll do it again in the next fiscal year.”

The rate of inflation was 12.3 per cent in FY2007-08. Despite intermittent global economic recession in the last 14 years and a rise in food and fuel prices in the world markets, the government was largely able to keep inflation in check. In FY2021-22, average inflation was within 6.75 per cent.