Bangladesh’s per capita foreign debt increases to Tk 150,000, says CPD

A single group benefited from the project, he said, "In the last decade and a half, the government has done many mega projects with loans. It has not worked for the development of everyone. Rather, maternal and child mortality has increased. Food insecurity has increased. Despite the increase in loans, the investment environment has not improved."

He also fears that organisations or individuals associated with mega projects may be involved in money laundering abroad.

Mostafizur Rahman, another distinguished fellow, said: “Actually, we are re-borrowing to repay a large part of our government and publicly guaranteed debt obligations.”

“There’s no alternative but to speed up domestic resource collection.'

Mostafizur Rahman said that the rate of foreign debt and debt repayment obligation has increased in recent years.

At the end of June 2023, the public and private foreign debt of Bangladesh was $98.9 billion, which exceeded $100 billion last September, according to him.