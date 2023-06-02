Budget will plunge Bangladesh deeper into crisis, economists fear

He questioned the target of financing the deficit by borrowing 17 per cent from the banks. “Then where will the private sector get funds?”

Prof Raihan saw very few positive things in the budget, such as a rise in allocations for the elderly and widows, but said it was too little.



A hike in flat and registration fees is a good side of the budget, but proposing Tk 2,000 fees for return submission is not justified, he said. “If a low-income citizen seeks a trade licence, they will have to pay the sum for return submission, while those dodging taxes won’t face any action.”



Former IMF official economist Dr Ahsan H Mansur said the latest budget bores the elements of intensifying the ongoing economic crisis instead of easing it.

“What we needed is a smaller budget. Considering the current macroeconomic climate, there’s no point in proposing such an ambitious budget, which will neither propel growth nor tame inflation,” he said.

Dr Zahid Hussain, the former lead economist of the World Bank's Dhaka office, said the global lender's conditions for extending a credit of $4.7 billion had been exaggerated in the budget speech.