Bangladesh lowers dollar prices by Tk 0.5 for first time since Aug 2021

Banks and foreign currency dealers have raised the value of Bangladesh Taka against the US Dollar for the first time since taking over the duty amid rapid devaluation of the local currency.

In an emergency meeting with the Bangladesh Bank on Wednesday, the Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association and the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh lowered dollar prices by Tk 0.5 to Tk 110, which is the first cut in dollar price since August 2021.

Buying at that price, the banks will have to sell dollars at a maximum of Tk 110.5.

The new rate will be effective from Thursday.

From Oct 30, the dollar purchase price stood at 110.5 and the maximum selling price was Tk 111, except for remittances.