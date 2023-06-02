Kamal vows reform as IMF influence seeps into budget for FY2024

Kamal et al somewhat touched all these points in the budget proposal tabled in the parliament on Thursday, especially regarding setting a realistic target for growth and inflation, but with an undercurrent of reforms bubbles below the surface, the overall budget does not seem to recognise the root cause of the ongoing economic crisis and provide a clear path forward.

Hardly any policies or budget allocations were proposed for the people in the low-income bracket, who had hit rock bottom of the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and rising inflation.

One of the IMF conditions was to reduce the subsidies and increase the social safety net proportionally. In the budget proposals, Kamal did cut the subsidies to some extent (not to the thresholds to the IMF’s liking, though), but the size of the social safety net has not expanded substantially, except for some allowances, especially to senior citizens and widows.

This may haunt the Sheikh Hasina-led administration on the campaign trail later this year.

Raising the tax-free income ceiling, a long-awaited decision, is timely, but its benefits are undercut by the minimum tax of Tk 2,000 imposed on those who plan to seek government services.

There are positives of the budget as well.

Kamal, mostly absent in the public domain for quite some time, clearly had the IMF reform conditions in mind as those loomed large on many stages of budget proposals.

He promised an end to tax exemptions, a reduction of subsidies, raising the tax-to-GDP ratio, and a market-based pricing mechanism for fuel.