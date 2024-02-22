Hasina calls for global investment to unlock Bangladesh's offshore energy resources

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has emphasised the importance of tapping into the potential of a blue economy by capitalising on Bangladesh's marine resources to attain sustainable growth.

Hasina highlighted the need for significant investment for oil and gas extraction projects in the country's maritime zones during a speech at the Golden Jubilee celebration of 'The Territorial Waters and Maritime Zone Act, 1974' on Thursday.

"We are open to international investors experienced in oil and gas sectors. Through negotiations and international tenders, we aim to utilise these resources to bolster our economy," she said.

Hasina also reflected on the country's disputes over maritime boundaries with neighbouring India and Myanmar, which were settled under her government's watch.

The premier assured that while Bangladesh seeks to strengthen its economic and defensive capabilities, it does not intend to engage in conflict.